McIlroy, a two-time PGA champion who tied for 12th with a score of 1-over 281, only the second time he missed the top 10 in 11 events this year, was 7-over par after 27 holes on Friday. But he finished with four birdies on his last six holes to make the cut on the number at 143. He played his last 45 holes in 6-under.