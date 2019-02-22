Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has been charged as part of a prostitution sting in Florida, police said Friday.
Kraft faces two counts of soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., which was among 10 locations shutdown after a months-long investigation into alleged human trafficking.
In a statement issued to NBC News, a spokesperson denied that Kraft “engaged in any illegal activity.”
During a Friday morning press conference, Jupiter Police chief Daniel Kerr told reporters there was video evidence of Kraft engaging in sexual activity during two separate visits to the spa. According to Kerr, Kraft is among 25 people charged with soliciting prostitution at that location.
Kerr told reporters the case had been handed over to the state’s attorney’s office, and there was an active warrant out for Kraft’s arrest.
Kraft purchased the Patriots in 1994. Since then, the team has made the playoffs 18 times and won six Super Bowls, including this year’s Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Kraft has four children, and his wife Myra Hiatt died in 2011. Kraft has been dating Ricki Noel Lander, a 39-year-old television actress, since 2012.
