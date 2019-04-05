On the course, according to the book, Trump is full of shenanigans. He hits first off the tee, then zooms down the fairway in what Reilly calls “a Super Mario golf cart,” while the others are still hitting. Amazingly, what appeared to be a certain poor lie never seems to turn out that way. Balls that leave ripples in a water hazard magically appear on the bank. Any putt within six feet or so is raked in as a “gimme.” His caddies become complicit with their own foot wedges, and replacement golf balls that are dropped surreptitiously from a hole in the pocket to offset an errant shot into the woods.