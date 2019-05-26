There was an Eagles playoff game that day and the party was raucous. The Jacks celebratory song, the catchy 1982 pop hit “Gloria” by Laura Branigan, caught on with the players. St. Louis, the worst team in the Western Conference at the time, shutout the Flyers the following night. Shortly after, and aided by an 11-game winning streak, the song took hold of the entire team. As the Blues have advanced to their first finals appearance in 49 years, fans have joined in, even if many of them aren’t sure why they’re singing a 39-year-old song.