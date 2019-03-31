In this space last week I criticized the Phillies’ plan to bat third baseman Maikel Franco eighth in the Phillies’ newly loaded lineup. As a hitter who struggles to hit breaking balls, I predicted he would see a steady diet of them. As a hitter with natural power who spent most of his career in the middle of the lineup, I predicted he would grow frustrated; that he would constantly be pitched around or intentionally walked, because teams would rather face the pitcher or a pinch-hitter. That would waste his power -- which, I predicted, would be better seated in the No. 6 slot.