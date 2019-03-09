Buffalo’s Chase Fraser scored the winning goal in overtime on Friday, and the Wings likely ended their hopes for postseason play. The 12-11 loss may be one of those games the Wings will reflect on all summer.
“We gave them a game," Wings coach Paul Day said.
After a two-week break, the Wings’ defense looked revived, and the injuries that had plagued defensemen Anthony Joaquim and Frank Brown were a non-factor. Things heated up early at the Wells Fargo Center as both teams flashed their offensive fire power. The Wings just could not finish.
“We’ve played 10 games, so enough with giving games away,” said Day. “I don’t care if it’s the best or worst team in the league.”
To open the second half, both teams scored goal-for-goal, which set up an 11-8 lead for the Wings entering the fourth quarter. Former Wings forward and first-round pick Chris Cloutier, who was traded last month, didn’t allow the Bandits to wilt. He knocked in a goal early in the fourth period to ignite his team to four goals and into overtime.
To start the second quarter, the Wings scored four unanswered goals to go ahead, 6-2. But Fraser led Buffalo back with one of his team’s back-to-back goals to close out the half trailing, 6-4.
The Wings struck first. Kiel Matisz sent the ball into the net in the first few minutes of the game, and the teams ended the first quarter even, 2-2.
The Wings have two more home games. They visit the San Diego Seals at 10 p.m. next Saturday at Valley View Casino Center.