This year’s ballot for the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame is out, and the list of nominees has many familiar names.
Former Eagles stars Donovan McNabb and Troy Vincent, and former Flyers stars Mark Recchi and Eric Desjardins are the biggest names from the local pro teams. Rasheed Wallace, who went from Simon Gratz to North Carolina to a great NBA career, is also on the ballot. Notable coaches up for induction include Fran Dunphy and Springfield High School grad Mike Scioscia.
As Wallace and Scioscia show, you don’t have to have played for a local pro team to get into the Hall. Philadelphia native Frank Wychek, who went to the Super Bowl with the Tennessee Titans in the 200-01 season, is eligible. So is Chester native Bo Ryan, the former longtime men’s basketball coach at Wisconsin.
There’s also a Heritage division of the ballot, with names that go back as far as 1880s tennis player Bertha Townsend-Toulmin. You’re more likely to have heard of 1960 Phillies All-Star Tony Taylor or Eagles Hall of Fame member Bill Bradley.
Fans can cast votes as part of the selection process. Click here to go to the Hall of Fame’s website and learn more.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
- Sue Day Stahl (lacrosse)
- Eric Desjardins (ice hockey)
- Fran Dunphy (basketball)
- Cherie Greer Brown (lacrosse)
- Herman Frazier (track and field)
- Donovan McNabb (football)
- Bill Melchionni (basketball)
- Charlene Morett (field hockey)
- Mark Recchi (ice hockey)
- Bo Ryan (basketball)
- Bob Rigby (soccer)
- Matthew Saad Muhammad (boxing)
- Mike Scioscia (baseball)
- Jerry Sisemore (football)
- Earl Strom (basketball official)
- Troy Vincent (football)
- Rasheed Wallace (basketball)
- Tim Witherspoon (boxing)
- Frank Wychek (football)
- Frank “Home Run” Baker (baseball)
- Adele Boyd (field hockey)
- Bill Bradley (football)
- Al Cantello (track and field)
- Charles Cooper (basketball)
- Harry Davis (baseball)
- Larry Foust (basketball)
- Truxtun Hare (football/track and field)
- James Juvenal (rowing)
- Clara Schroth-Lomady (gymnastics)
- Vic Sears (football)
- Frank Spellman (Weightlifting)
- Tony Taylor (baseball)
- Bertha Townsend (tennis)
- Midget Wolgast (boxing)
- Cy Williams (baseball)