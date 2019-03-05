World TeamTennis’ Philadelphia Freedoms have hired Judy Murray, the mother of three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, as the team’s director of player and personnel and community engagement.
“I’m a huge fan of Billie Jean King and what she continues to do for tennis,” said Murray of the Freedoms’ owner, according to a release. “I share her belief in the power and importance of team tennis for engaging players and fans. I’m really excited to get involved with the Freedoms and looking forward to being part of the Philadelphia sports community."
Murray will oversee player recruitment, pre-match meet and greets with team partners, tennis clinics and community outreach activities. She will be at the WTT draft next week in California representing the Freedoms.
"We are so fortunate to have Judy join us,” said General Manager Barbara Perry in a press release. “She will be on hand at matches to meet with our sponsors, fans, and friends to offer insight, guidance and share her success stories at select matches.”
The Scotland native is a former international tennis player who won 64 national titles and became the Scottish national team coach in 1995. She was the first woman to pass the Lawn Tennis Association’s performance coach award -- a British accolade given to those who excel in performance coaching and education development. She’s also worked to bring tennis into rural communities in Scotland and created initiatives to get more girls to play.
The Freedoms haven’t announced their 2019 schedule, but they’ll play their home matches at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena for the third season in a row.