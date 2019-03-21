The $1 million Grade I Pennsylvania Derby and $1 million Grade I Cotillion Stakes will be run Saturday, Sept. 21. Once the Derby was moved off Labor Day and then combined with the Cotillion, the day has become one of the most important runs in America during September and betting has dramatically increased. The $300,000 Gallant Bob Stakes will again be run that day, but will be run as a Grade II for the first time after getting a bump by the American Graded Stakes Committee.