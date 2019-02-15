Cap Space, more and more, defines whether a particular franchise in a particular league — be it the NFL, the NBA, or the NHL — is trending in the right direction. It sets the parameters of the debate. Does that team have enough Cap Space? What will its general manager do to create some Cap Space, and what will the GM do once he has Cap Space? Will he rely on Cap Space to sign a free agent or two? Will he make a big trade to fill some of that Cap Space? Will he roll over some Cap Space into next season so he might make even bigger and better acquisitions and changes? Cap Space has power. (So does Cap Space’s baseball-oriented cousin, Payroll Flexibility, though not quite as much.)