Size MATTERS! The Wolfpack are very, very imposing. The starting five are all 6′7″ and taller, which will be a YUGE advantage over the smaller Gators. Another advantage is head coach Eric Musselman, son of Bill. Muss has been only magnificent since putting down roots in Reno. He posted a 24-14 record in his first year, then 28-7, 29-8 and 29-4 this season. My calculator tells me that’s 110-33, and my brain tells me, pretty sweet.