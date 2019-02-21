The U.S. Golf Association announced Thursday that Merion Golf Club will host the 2026 U.S. Amateur, marking a record 20th time that the renowned layout in Ardmore will stage a USGA championship and the seventh U.S. Amateur, also a record.
Merion last hosted the amateur in 2005 when Edoardo Molinari was crowned champion. The club was the site of the 2013 U.S. Open won by Justin Rose, and next will host the Curtis Cup matches in 2022.
Club president Brad Bradbeer said the club was excited to host the amateur, particularly in the year when the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will be celebrated.
“This is an important year for the city,” Bradbeer said in a telephone interview. “I think that we really thought for Merion, who’s kind of the USGA’s lead club in Philadelphia, to have a championship here during 2026 made a lot of sense. We’ve been working on it for a little while. It’s great, very exciting.
“It’s really important, particularly with our focus on the importance of amateur golf. I think it’s exactly the right event for us to host. [The USGA] was excited about the notion of bringing their top amateur championship in that year to Merion, where there has been so much history.”
The most historic U.S. Amateur took place at Merion in 1930 when Bobby Jones completed the Grand Slam, winning the U.S. Open, British Open, British Amateur, and U.S. Amateur in the same year. Jones first won at Merion at the 1924 U.S. Am, which also was contested at Merion in 1916, 1966, and 1989.
Bradbeer said the club has interest in observing another significant anniversary, the centennial of Jones’ momentous achievement, and remains in contact with the USGA about hosting the 2030 U.S. Open.
“We have regular conversations with the USGA about things that seem like they’re good for the USGA, good for Merion and most important, good for the game,” he said. “Certainly that’s something that has been considered. It’s certainly been brought forward a lot.
“I think there is a broad spectrum to those aware of that as a potential [event] and we’ll see how that goes. But we don’t have anything to report now.”
In addition to 2013, Merion also hosted the U.S. Open in 1934, 1950, 1971, and 1981.
The USGA announced the sites of future U.S. Amateurs on the eve of its annual meeting beginning Saturday in San Antonio. Oakmont near Pittsburgh will host the 2021 Amateur, followed by Ridgewood (N.J.) in 2022, Cherry Hills (Colo.) in 2023, Hazeltine National (Minn.) in 2024 and The Olympic Club (Calif.) in 2025.