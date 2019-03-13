The Wings added size to an injury-plagued defensive unit Tuesday, signing former Buffalo Bandits defenseman Matt Bennett.
“He’s young, and he plays fast,” coach Paul Day said of Bennett, 26, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. “We’re young and some of our guys don’t have that man strength yet, and he is a bigger guy. So that’s what we were trying to add to our defense was a little more size and a little more physicality, and that’s what he’s going to bring to the table.”
Day emphasized the importance of elevating the defensive unit while not giving up any assets. The Wings were not active at the National Lacrosse League trade deadline Tuesday. Bennett is expected to play Saturday night when the Wings visit the San Diego Seals, their fellow expansion franchise.
Bennett appeared in four games for the Bandits this season. He was drafted by the Bandits in 2014. His best season with the team came in 2016, when he had 66 forced loose balls and three saves on goal.
Having played with a handful of the Wings defensemen, Bennett is expected to provide a much-needed lift for this team over its remaining seven games. Anthony Joaquim, Chet Koneczny, Zac Reid, Dylan Evans and Ryan Wagner have played with Bennett.