Shander — who was fired by The Fanatic back in October after tweeting about his hours being cut — also started a new gig Monday at an overnight host on SB Nation Radio. The Second Level with Eytan Shander airs nightly from 1 to 5 a.m. and is syndicated in Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. The show doesn’t air in Philadelphia, but is available digitally on the SB Nation Radio website.