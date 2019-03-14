Josh Innes is out of a job. Again.
The former 94.1 WIP talker — who went from beating The Fanatic’s Mike Missanelli in the ratings to being fired after posting a blackface photograph in response to a fake-caller controversy at 97.5 — announced on Twitter Wednesday he was laid off from his morning show on SportsTalk 790 KBME in Houston.
“Unfortunately, the show was terminated today. Budget reasons,” Innes wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Innes said his co-host, Jim Mudd, was also let go.
Innes did not immediate return a request for comment.
Innes was hired by SportsTalk 790 in October 2016, and brought with him the same level of chaos and turbulence Philadelphia sports fans got to know during his brief tenure at WIP.
Innes was suspended by SportsTalk 790 in May 2018 after bad mouthing former colleague Adam Clanton on air. Prior to that, he and his entire station were banned from Radio Row during the Eagles’ Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018 after engaging in a shouting match with fellow Houston sports talk host Seth Payne of SportsRadio 610. Innes was also banned from training camp by the Houston Texans in 2017.
But according to Dave Barron of the Houston Chronicle, Innes appears to have been let go due to low ratings, even after his show was moved to morning-drive time in June 2017.
While the station didn’t officially confirm Innes had been let go, his former morning show was co-hosted Thursday by Houston Chronicle sports columnist Brian Smith and SportsTalk 790 host Ross Villarreal. Villarreal jokingly referred to the show as the “morning interim show with no name.”
One Twitter follower asked Innes if there’s any chance he could return to Philadelphia to host a show.
“I’m open to it,” Innes wrote.
Harry Mayes, the longtime Fanatic host who left the station after being pushed out of its midday show, will host a new show with Eytan Shander on 97.3 ESPN beginning April 1. But he’s also reuniting with his former Fanatic co-host and longtime podcaster Tony Bruno.
Mayes and Bruno are in pre-production for a new digital show called Triggered! for the MaxPro Sports Entertainment Network. The show is expected to debut later this year.
Shander — who was fired by The Fanatic back in October after tweeting about his hours being cut — also started a new gig Monday at an overnight host on SB Nation Radio. The Second Level with Eytan Shander airs nightly from 1 to 5 a.m. and is syndicated in Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix. The show doesn’t air in Philadelphia, but is available digitally on the SB Nation Radio website.
That makes five total jobs for Shander, who has eclipsed Marc Farzetta as the busiest man in Philadelphia sports radio. On top of his two daily radio shows, he appears on Fox 29 Saturday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. and records two weekly podcasts — Derailed with Mayes and For the Record with former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook.
NBC and CBS are swapping Super Bowls.
CBS will now air the 2021 Super Bowl in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., while NBC will air the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles Stadium. The move — first reported by the New York Post — is a mutual agreement that lets NBC pair the Super Bowl with the 2022 Winter Olympics and CBS pair a Super Bowl with the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball championship (which it will air that year as part of a joint agreement with Turner Sports).
Here’s what the Super Bowl rotation now looks like for the next few years:
- 2020: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
- 2021: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
- 2022: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)
- 2023: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
It’s the first change to the Super Bowl rotation since 2006, when ABC aired its final Super Bowl with Al Michaels and John Madden in the booth.
The current NFL deals with CBS, FOX, and NBC expire after the 2023 season, and ABC/ESPN hopes to then get back into the Super Bowl rotation.