Langhorne’s Brittany Benvenuto overcame a pair of early bogeys with four birdies for a 69. “I didn’t really change anything,” she said. “It looked like a couple of bogeys on the scorecard but I really played the same for all 18 holes. It was kind of settling into the round and making putts.” … Ashley Grier, assistant pro at Overbrook Golf Club, was 2-over par through 14 holes but bogeyed three of the last four for a 76. “I felt really good coming in,” she said. “I had been playing really well. I felt confident but I just didn’t really pull the shots off today.” … Other Philadelphia-area contestants included Kellie Edelblut of New Hope with a 71 and Isabella DiLisio of Hatfield with a 76. … Cheyenne Woods went without a birdie the entire round and finished with a 73, the same score as No. 2 Symetra Tour money winner Julieta Granada.