Andrew Keeling of Kennett Square eagled the first hole on his way to a 5-under-par 65 on Wednesday, taking a two-stroke lead after the first round of the 36-hole Golf Association of Philadelphia Middle-Amateur Championship at Rolling Green Country Club.
Keeling, who holed out a 60-degree wedge from 120 yards at the par-4 No. 1, added four birdies and a bogey.
Jeff Osberg of Pine Valley and William Davenport of Whitemarsh Valley were tied for second at 67. Osberg, who needs a Middle-Amateur title to complete the grand slam of the association’s four majors, carded six birdies. Davenport, who began his round on the back nine, eagled his 16th hole, No. 7 at Rolling Green.
Andy Beittel of Manufacturers had a hole-in-one on his first shot of the day, acing the 237-yard, par-3 10th hole with a 3-iron.