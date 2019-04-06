Injured center Nolan Patrick will not play ... Carter Hart, who is 16-12-1 with 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage, will get the start against the Hurricanes, who hold the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot. The Canes can finish either third in the Metro or as the first or second wild card. With a win, the Canes would assure themselves of not having to play powerful Tampa Bay in the first round. ... The Flyers have a minus-36 goal differential, while Carolina’s is plus-21. ... Sending Phil Myers back to the Phantoms had “nothing to do with how he played here,” Gordon said, adding that GM Chuck Fletcher wanted him to play in a lot of games with the Phantoms and “play a lot of minutes and go home on a good note and get ready for training camp.” ... Gordon said if the Flyers were still in the playoff mix, Myers would “still be here.” ... Andrew MacDonald and Justin Bailey will be healthy scratches. ... Gordon said the Flyers were playing for pride. “It speaks to you as a player how you go out and play in these situations.” ... Since being eliminated from the playoffs, the Flyers are 0-3 and have been outscored, 16-5.