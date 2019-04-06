For the Flyers, Saturday night’s game against visiting Carolina has little meaning, other than it being the end of a grueling, playoff-less season.
For Mark Friedman, however, it will be a game he will never forget.
The speedy 23-year-old defenseman will make his NHL debut against the Hurricanes.
“I can’t even describe it,” Friedman said after Saturday’s morning skate, when asked about his excitement level. “It’s through the roof. Just super excited that my dream finally came true.”
Friedman, listed at 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, said one of his goals Saturday was “to be a pest as much as I can. Just use my speed and my head. ... I’m not the biggest guy, but I definitely consider myself pretty strong. If the hit is there, I’d like to blow a guy up, but obviously not hurt him."
His parents are traveling to the game from Toronto, and some of his close friends will also attend the matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.
After undergoing the typical struggles of a rookie with Lehigh Valley in 2017-18, Friedman, drafted in the third round (86th overall) by the Flyers in 2014, had five goals, 19 assists, 61 penalty minutes and a minus-4 rating in 71 games with the Phantoms this season.
Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon coached Friedman with the Phantoms. He said Friedman had made “a ton of progress since since Year 1, and he’s been playing pretty well and we wanted him to come in and get rewarded.”
Gordon said Friedman "can play with a lot of place and play physical. He has to, obviously. He’s not a big guy like some of our defensemen, and for him to take up space, he’s got to do it with his feet and his head.”
Gordon said Friedman “has a tendency to get under the opponents’ skin. He always seems to be drawing penalties. He does have the ability to get up into the play, and when he’s using his feet, that’s when he’s playing at his best.”
A product of Bowling Green University, Friedman got called into the office of Phantoms coach Kerry Huffman on Friday.
“Huff acted all pissed off at me and then he said, ‘I’m just kidding you. You got called up. Go enjoy it.’ It was a cool moment,” Friedman said.
Friedman will be one of seven defensemen in the lineup Saturday and will be used with different partners.
Injured center Nolan Patrick will not play ... Carter Hart, who is 16-12-1 with 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage, will get the start against the Hurricanes, who hold the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot. The Canes can finish either third in the Metro or as the first or second wild card. With a win, the Canes would assure themselves of not having to play powerful Tampa Bay in the first round. ... The Flyers have a minus-36 goal differential, while Carolina’s is plus-21. ... Sending Phil Myers back to the Phantoms had “nothing to do with how he played here,” Gordon said, adding that GM Chuck Fletcher wanted him to play in a lot of games with the Phantoms and “play a lot of minutes and go home on a good note and get ready for training camp.” ... Gordon said if the Flyers were still in the playoff mix, Myers would “still be here.” ... Andrew MacDonald and Justin Bailey will be healthy scratches. ... Gordon said the Flyers were playing for pride. “It speaks to you as a player how you go out and play in these situations.” ... Since being eliminated from the playoffs, the Flyers are 0-3 and have been outscored, 16-5.