He inhabited the same tiny slice of Oxford Circle geography and shared the same sports interests and Catholic DNA as my father. They both went to grade school and Sunday Mass at St. Martin of Tours, both played sports in that schoolyard or along Roosevelt Boulevard’s wide medians. And Houseman’s Miriam Road home was just three doors from the one in which my great-grandmother and several great-aunts lived, where my father and his parents lived for a time and visited constantly.