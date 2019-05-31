The Devon Horse Show, the longest-running multibreed horse show in the United States, held its signature event, the Sapphire Grand Prix, Thursday night in the Dixon Oval, and McClain Ward won the $250,000 first prize aboard HH Azur.
The Show, which began on May 23 and benefits Bryn Mawr Hospital, winds down Sunday afternoon.
In order to compete at the 11-day show, riders and horses have to accumulate enough points at other shows.
“It’s already an honor to qualify [for Devon], but to win, that definitely means that you’ve done well,” said David Wilbur, a rider with Redfield Farm, a stable that splits time between Florida and New Jersey. “It’s the most competitive horse show in the first half of the year.”
For more information about the show, go to www.devonhorseshow.net.