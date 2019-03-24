Giannini was always better away from the court. There’s a bakery between my home and La Salle University that makes the most sinful doughnuts on the planet, and each season I’d try to take a couple dozen to Dr. John and his staff. We’d chat, but I took no notes. Giannini did. I’d tell him about some other coach or athlete’s philosophies about training, or rest, or focusing under pressure; often, a coach or athlete in another sport. Ginnini would stop me, find a notebook, and ask me to repeat it, and write it down. Apparently PhD’s always seek knowledge regardless of the quality of the source.