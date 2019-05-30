The collegiate rugby championships will be held Friday through Sunday at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester.
Here’s what you need to know.
TV: Saturday, 1 - 3 p.m., ESPNews. Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, ESPN2, with coverage resuming from 2 to 5 p.m. on ESPNews.
What: The nation’s top 24 men’s and 16 women’s college rugby sevens are to compete for the 2019 title. The event also features the Freedom Cup championship, a six-team men’s field in which teams compete for a spot in next year’s main bracket; the National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) national championships; and a boys’ and girls’ high school tournament.
For the men: Defending champion Lindenwood University and runner-up UCLA highlight a field that includes local teams Temple and St. Joseph’s. The other men’s teams are California, Colorado, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Arizona, Army, Boston College, Clemson, Dartmouth, Fordham, Indiana, Iona, Kutztown, Life, Navy, Notre Dame, Penn State, St. Mary’s, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
Past men’s champs: Utah (2010); Dartmouth (2011, 2012); and California (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017).
MVP award honors St. Joe’s: UCLA’s Ben Broselle received the inaugural Mark Dombroski most valuable player award last year. The award is named in honor of the St. Joseph’s player who died in March 2018.
For the women: Defending champion Lindenwood, winners over Penn State last year, return, along with the Nittany Lions. Also competing are Army, Bloomsburg, Delaware, Drexel, Kutztown, Life, Navy, Northeastern, Notre Dame, Queens University, St. Joseph’s, Temple and Virginia Tech.
High school pool play: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Greater Chester Valley Sports Association Fields, Malvern.
Women’s pool play: 10:20 a.m.–5 p.m., Academy fields at Talen Energy Stadium.
Men’s pool play: 9:40 a.m.–6:40 p.m., Talen Energy Stadium.
High school pool play: 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Academy fields at Talen Energy Stadium.
Women’s knock-out rounds: 8 a.m.–3:20 p.m., Talen Energy Stadium and Academy fields.
NSCRO pool rounds: 8 a.m.–2 p.m., Academy fields
Men’s pool play: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Talen Energy Stadium.
High school finals and consolations: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Academy fields.
Men’s semifinals, final and consolations: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Talen energy stadium and Academy fields.
Women’s final and consolation games: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Academy fields and Talen Energy Stadium.
NSCRO finals and consolations: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Talen Energy Stadium and Academy fields.
- This is the ninth consecutive year that the championships have been held at Talen Energy Stadium.
- It is the second year the competition will be televised live by the ESPN networks.
- This is one of the largest gatherings of collegiate and high school rugby teams in the world.
For more information: Go to www.sevensrugby.com