The team president said it would be difficult for anyone to look at the 2019 Phillies here in the early days of spring training and say they are not better than the 2018 team. He’s right, of course, but this, the fourth season that MacPhail and general manager Matt Klentak have been together, is not about just being better. It is entirely about being good enough to reach the postseason while also starting a string of seasons in which the Phillies are World Series contenders.