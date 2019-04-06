“Bobby Jones is among the all-time greats in the history of 76ers basketball and we are thrilled that he has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a press release. “Bobby’s impact on the game of basketball, the city of Philadelphia and his hometown of Charlotte cannot be overstated. A true gentleman and legendary basketball player, he is the embodiment of a Hall of Famer.”