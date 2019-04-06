CHICAGO – Former 76er Bobby Jones has reached basketball immortality.
He is the 17th player in franchise history elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees were announced Saturday at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis. The Class of 2019 will be enshrined during Hall of Fame festivities in Springfield, Mass., in September.
Jones joins Bill Fitch, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Paul Westphal, Teresa Weatherspoon, Al Attles, Charles “Chuck” Cooper, Vlade Divac, Carl Braun, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-59 and Wayland Baptist University teams of 1948-82 in the Class of 2019.
Jones is recognized for being the standout sixth man on the Sixers’ 1983 NBA championship team. He was an eight-time NBA All-Defensive first-team selection. The winner of the 1983 Sixth Man award was also a four-time All-Star.
“Bobby Jones is among the all-time greats in the history of 76ers basketball and we are thrilled that he has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame,” Sixers managing partner Josh Harris said in a press release. “Bobby’s impact on the game of basketball, the city of Philadelphia and his hometown of Charlotte cannot be overstated. A true gentleman and legendary basketball player, he is the embodiment of a Hall of Famer.”
The Charlotte native played four seasons with the Denver Nuggets of the ABA and NBA before being traded to the Sixers on Aug. 16, 1978.
He averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks during his eight seasons with the Sixers.