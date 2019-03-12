The Philadelphia Freedoms rounded out their four-player roster Tuesday at the World TeamTennis draft adding Spain’s Adrian Menendez-Maceiras.
Menendez-Maceiras, a strong server, was selected in the seventh round of draft in Indian Wells, Calif.
He joins Raquel Atawo, 2016 male rookie of the year Fabrice Martin and 2018 WTT female MVP Taylor Townsend on the roster.
This is Menendez-Maceiras’ first time playing tennis in a team format. His highest ranking as a singles player was No. 111 in June 2015.
As a doubles player, he peaked at No. 104 in March 2012.
Freedoms head coach Craig Kardon anticipates pairing Menedez-Maceiras’ strong forehand and reliable serve with Fabrice Martin’s volley.
“Adrian is a solid player,” said Judy Murray, the newly hired director of player personnel. “He will beautifully complement our three protected players, who all have extensive experience with the World TeamTennis format.”
The Freedoms home opener will be against the San Diego Aviators at 7 p.m. on July 15 at St. Joseph’s Hagan Arena.