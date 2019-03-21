Sullivan was on the roster for the Americans’ games at France and Spain in January, and the SheBelieves Cup in February and March, but did not play in any of the games. Long played at the 2016 Olympics, but has been mostly a fringe player for the last year and a hal, and a ligament injury last August didn’t help. She took part in a training camp before the SheBelieves Cup, but was not on the tournament squad.