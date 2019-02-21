"To see her on the verge of her first World Cup is just fantastic. She has followed a long and winding path but that process has made her the player and person she has become," Courage coach Paul Riley said. "If you do enough small things right, big things can happen. She has been relentless and when she steps out on the greatest stage in women's soccer it will signify what work ethic, determination, natural ability, never-say-die attitude can do."