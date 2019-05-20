Cory Burke was notably not included on Jamaica’s roster. It’s unclear whether the U.S. visa issue that forced Burke to leave Philadelphia for three months is a factor. The Reggae Boyz’ list of forwards includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey and former Manchester United prospect Ravel Morrison. Both players could also play for England because of ancestry — Morrison has played for England youth teams — and neither has suited up for Jamaica’s senior team before. But it looks as if they are now considering it.