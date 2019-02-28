From then through much of the second half, the U.S. controlled play. But the Americans were unable to get a second goal, and in the 67th minute, Japan tied the game. The Japanese crafted an incisive buildup from a throw-in near midfield, and when Tierna Davidson failed to clear a pass by Emi Nakajima into the 18-yard box, Nakajima smashed a first-time shot past U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.