The Union haven’t beaten Portland since 2015, and are determined to get the ball in the net after last Saturday’s scoreless tie with Seattle. On top of that, the Timbers are making a long cross-country trip (albeit on a week and a half of rest) for the last of 12 straight road games before their stadium reopens after major renovations. Providence Park has gained a towering new roofed stand that will further electrify one of American soccer’s most atmospheric venues.