After four closed-door scrimmages to start the preseason, the Union play their first official preseason game Saturday afternoon. They face the Montreal Impact at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla, at 4 p.m., and you can watch live video here.
It is new Union star Marco Fabián’s first game for the team. The Union’s starting lineup is as follows, in a 4-4-2 diamond, with players listed from left to right:
Forwards: Fafa Picault, C.J. Sapong
Midifielders: Marco Fabián / Brenden Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya / Haris Medunjanin
Defenders: Kai Wagner, Aurélien Collin, Mark McKenzie, Ray Gaddis
Goalkeeper: Carlos Miguel Coronel
There will be unlimited substitutions in the game, so expect to see many more players over the course of the 90 minutes.