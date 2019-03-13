The way our setup is, if the ball is on Ale [Bedoya]'s side [of the field], we still do want Warren and Haris to both be there together. What we don’t want is for them to drop deeper and now be in the back line. If Warren is pulled out to his side, and has to go into a wide area, then the pivot switches and Ale and Haris are next to each other [centrally]. So there’s always two there to cover. There’s very few systems in the world where one guy does all that running.