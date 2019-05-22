This season, Elliott ranks second on the team in interceptions per game (1.3), first in clearances per game (3.9) and third in blocks per game (0.7). His 81.6 percent pass completion rate is the best of any centerback with regular playing time. His average of 37.8 accurate short passes per game ranks No. 4 on the entire team, and his average of 5.6 accurate long balls per game ranks No. 1 among regular field players.