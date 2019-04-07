It took almost every one of the 100 total minutes the Union played against FC Dallas on Saturday night, counting all the stoppage time, to get the 2-1 victory they fully deserved. But when the final whistle blew, no one was complaining.
After outshooting Dallas, 14-3, through the game’s first 84 minutes but having nothing to show for it, Cory Burke scored the equalizer in the 85th and Alejandro Bedoya won it in the 92nd to extend the Union’s unbeaten streak to four games.
Dallas had just one shot to the Union’s six in the first half, but that one went in: a curling, 20-yard free kick by Reto Ziegler in the 10th minute after Marco Fabián fouled Ryan Hollingshead.
Union manager Jim Curtin made his first substitution in the 56th minute, bringing in Burke for Fafa Picault up top.
Ilsinho replaced David Accam in the 68th in a tactical shift. Though the resulting formation wasn’t easy to define, the intent was: to break down Dallas’ entrenched defense in one-on-one moves and finally get a goal. The same was true for Jamiro Monteiro’s replacement of Ray Gaddis in the 78th minute, a move that set up a three-defender back line.
After chipping away for so long, the breakthrough finally came came in the 83rd. Monteiro lashed a long shot on goal, Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer saved it high up into the air, and, as the ball came down, Matt Hedges leveled Burke at the goal line. Referee Timothy Ford, who hadn’t had a great night up to then, blew for a penalty kick.
Maurer saved the penalty, but Burke jumped on the rebound and buried it.
The lively crowd at Talen Energy Stadium urged the Union on, and they got their reward from their team’s captain. Bedoya corralled a short through ball from Ilsinho, then did a fine impression of the Brazilian’s wizardry; he cut in from the right side, beat two defenders with his dribbling and another with a shot struck to Maurer’s far post.