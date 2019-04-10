Jones is likely only on the fringes of the player pool for the Olympics, where all but three players on each roster must be age 23 or younger. Auston Trusty is the Union’s leading candidate. But the fact that Jones is even being considered at a time when U.S. stars like Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and even Christian Pulisic are age-eligible is a big compliment.