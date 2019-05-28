Union manager Jim Curtin announced after Tuesday’s practice that forward Sergio Santos and midfielder Marco Fabián are back at full health. The news comes when they’re badly needed to restore some punch to the Union’s attack.
“They’re both available for selection to be starters,” Curtin said. “Marco brings a ton of quality, and right now we need all our guys to be killers around the box. That’s been a little bit of a downfall in the past couple games. We’ve created a ton of chances, but being a little more ruthless in front of goal is something we’ve worked on all week.”
Fabián’s return should help ease the burden on Brenden Aaronson, who has played well overall but is still an 18-year-old rookie. If Fabián starts, Aaronson could come in as a substitute and bring fresh energy against tired opponents. The Medford native also could play a deeper role in midfield, allowing him to run forward with the ball more often.
“If there’s one thing I need him to work on and improve on — and we’ll continue to do it every day in training — it’s that ability to arrange his feet quickly in the box and get his shot off,” Curtin said. “He’s been in really dangerous situations, but the margins are very small.”
Curtin plans to make lineup changes at other positions, too, as his team faces games Wednesday against the Colorado Rapids (7:30 p.m., PHL17) and Sunday at Minnesota United (4 p.m., PHL17).
That includes right back, where Ray Gaddis has been caught upfield too often lately.
"I just said to Kai [Wagner] and Ray, they're defenders first and foremost," Curtin said. "Are there going to be certain moments when they can get forward and get those two to three crosses a half that we ask for? Yes, certainly, that's still going to be available. But if one's forward, the other has to stay. ... Keeping the clean sheet is most important."
Curtin added that it’s “likely” Olivier Mbaizo will play one of the two coming games.
The Rapids (2-9-2, 8 points) are one of MLS’ worst teams, and have been for quite some time. But they’ve won their last two games, and over notable opponents in the Los Angeles Galaxy and Columbus Crew. Former Union forward Conor Casey, a fan favorite while playing here from 2013-15, has been the interim manager since Anthony Hudson was fired on May 1.
Colorado’s roster includes former Union right back Keegan Rosenberry, a Lancaster-area native who was also a fan favorite. He played the first three seasons of his professional career in Chester, and was traded to the Rapids last December as Ernst Tanner overhauled the Union’s tactical setup.