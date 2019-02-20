The National Women’s Soccer League and A+E Networks are breaking off the equity partnership and rights deal they agreed to in 2017, with a year remaining on the rights contract.
A+E will remain a sponsor of the NWSL, specifically its cable channel Lifetime which has been the league’s main national TV home for the last two years. The sponsorship deal that put Lifetime’s logo on the sleeves of NWSL teams’ jerseys will continue through this year.
But the network is returning its 25 percent equity stake in the league to the league and its owners. That includes oversight of the league’s website staff, which has been based at A+E’s office in New York while the NWSL’s top executives work out of U.S. Soccer Federation in Chicago. It also includes a 50 percent equity stake in the league’s commercial, sponsorship and marketing operations through an entity called NWSL Media.
NWSL president Amanda Duffy said Wednesday afternoon that the separation decision “came about very quickly," and was “a result of discussions between the principals of the entities as we were looking at the future of the league [and] how to best set up the growing league for continued success.”
Duffy didn’t deny that upending a major rights deal in a World Cup year isn’t a great look for her league. But it was a consensus among the league, its club owners and A+E that it was better to do this now than after the tournament in the hope that it will prepare the NWSL to capitalize better off a World Cup bounce.
“This was an evaluation of where the league is today, what our future is, and how we want to shape the future of this league,” Duffy said. “In good partnership A+E was a part of that conversation. ... Given their support and how we’ve been able to move forward in so many areas with the league’s business, we feel we’re better positioned. We have stronger ownership, and our owners now having full control and full equity of both the league itself and its commercial arm, NWSL Media, puts us in the strongest position for the best possible future.”
Duffy also said: “This is a NWSL that has more control over its future in the form of expansion, sponsorship and the commercial enterprising of the business. We’ve worked endlessly the past two years to strengthen [club] ownership, to build relationships with players, to elevate the profile of the league, to enhance our footprint - competitively, digitally, commercially - and we’ll continue on this journey as we take our next steps into the future.”
Where will the NWSL’s media rights go now? Duffy said those talks are ongoing, and a new national TV partner will be announced “in the coming weeks.” The league’s 2019 schedule will be announced on Thursday.
“We are in discussions with a few potential broadcasters for the 2019 season and seasons ahead,” she said. “I’m excited and feel confident about the conversations that we’re already having for this season and beyond, and the next agreement will be centered around a longer-term agreement for the league.”
The obvious leading candidates are ESPN, which took a few NWSL games on ESPNews last year -- helped by Disney owning part of A+E -- and Fox, which has the Women’s World Cup and aired NWSL games in 2015 and 2016.
Any games not on TV will be streamed via Yahoo! Sports’ website and apps as part of an existing deal with Yahoo!'s parent company Verizon that started in 2017. This season is the last one in the deal. Duffy acknowledged Wednesday that Verizon paid the NWSL a rights fee as part of the contract. She did not disclose the sum, though when the deal was signed, a source told the Inquirer that it was “significant” and a “meaningful licensing fee” that was “a huge factor in this deal."
Outside of the United States, streaming will still be available through the NWSL’s website.
“We’ve been very happy with that [Verizon] partnership, and the distribution that they’ve given to the league," Duffy said. "This will be the first year that we’re on Yahoo! Sports rather than go90 [Verizon’s previous live streaming platform], and feel that is a good platform for our league to be distributed [on] and available to our fans. So we’ll respect that agreement, as it has been a very positive and productive one for the league.”