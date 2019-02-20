“This was an evaluation of where the league is today, what our future is, and how we want to shape the future of this league,” Duffy said. “In good partnership A+E was a part of that conversation. ... Given their support and how we’ve been able to move forward in so many areas with the league’s business, we feel we’re better positioned. We have stronger ownership, and our owners now having full control and full equity of both the league itself and its commercial arm, NWSL Media, puts us in the strongest position for the best possible future.”