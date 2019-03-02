Lowdown: The Timbers have a brutal start to the season with 12 games on the road while their stadium is expanded by 4,000 seats. The good news is that 17 of the team’s final 22 games will be at home. Portland exceeded expectations in Savarese’s first season, going all the way to the MLS Cup title game before falling to Atlanta. A loss in the offseason was veteran defender Liam Ridgewell, who went to Hull City. The Timbers expect to see continued growth from Ebobisse, who emerged last season and made his U.S. senior national team debut earlier this year.