Nobody was saying how much the soccer players were paid, although the figure of $25,000 for the three was floating around. Hamm also accepted a $10,000 contribution from the Temple University Health System Foundation for her Mia Hamm Foundation and its work on bone marrow diseases. Her brother, Garrett, died in 1997 from complications related to aplastic anemia. Temple president Peter Liacouras said he was impressed with Hamm, how substantial a person she was. In accepting the donation, she talked about how the courage it takes to play a game doesn’t compare to the courage her brother showed.