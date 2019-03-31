Goals from Marco Fabián and David Accam and a rock-solid defensive effort gave the visiting Union a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Saturday night.
The Union are unbeaten in their last three games, and this was the most impressive of them. The Union outshot Cincinnati 16-5, had 56 percent of the possession, and completed 80 percent of their passes in a pounding rainstorm on artificial turf.
Both goals came in the second half, starting with a pretty finish by Fabián in the 47th minute. He kicked off the sequence with a ball down the right wing that David Accam latched on to. Fabián kept going, and Accam swept a low cross back behind Cincinnati’s advancing back line. The Mexican playmaker arrived right on time, took a touch to fake a defender and then ripped a shot into the net.
Fabián’s celebration was just as pretty: He dribbled the ball like a basketball and dunked it into the arms of Alejandro Bedoya. (Fabián is a big basketball fan, and has been seen at Sixers games a few times this season.)
Cincinnati nearly equalized three minutes later, but Andre Blake made a big diving save on Roland Lamah from close range. That led to a sequence of four straight corner kicks for the home team, and the Union only barely repelled them all.
Having set up Fabián earlier, Accam did the honors himself in the 57th minute. When Nick Hagglund misplayed a cross from Brenden Aaronson, Accam capitalized, dribbled forward a few steps and pushed the ball to the far corner.
It was the third goal in two games for Accam, who wore the nickname “Titi” on his jersey in honor of the recent death of his father Michael in their native Ghana. Both men shared the nickname over the years.
Accam was withdrawn for Cory Burke in the 66th minute, and Fabián exited five minutes later to give Jamiro Monteiro his Union debut. The Union held Cincinnati to just one shot for the rest of the night, a 92nd-minute prayer that sailed well over the net.