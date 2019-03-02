— Jordan Morris, Seattle. Morris never appeared in an MLS game in 2018 after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during the CONCACAF Champions League. Before playing a game, he’ll be the front-runner for comeback player of the year and will add to a dangerous Seattle attack that will have Raul Ruidiaz playing at the top for a full season, allowing Morris to attack from a wing position. If he stays healthy, Morris’ addition may help give Seattle the most dynamic attacking midfield in the West.