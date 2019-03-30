More than three weeks after the Union first signed the loan deal to acquire Jamiro Monteiro, the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder’s international paperwork finally got cleared on Friday.
Monteiro should be available to play in Saturday’s game at FC Cincinnati (7:30 p.m., PHL17).
A source said the hangup was caused by the club that loaned Monteiro to the Union: Metz, of France’s second division. His international transfer certificate, a document mandated by FIFA for every player worldwide, wasn’t moved as promptly as it should have been.
Whether Metz was being unnecessarily stubborn or simply was dragging its feet isn’t clear.
This much is known: Metz paid $3.5 million to buy Monteiro from Dutch club Heracles Almelo last summer, then didn’t play him much. The Union were able to bring him over on a four-month loan in part because of that. It doesn’t help Metz, never mind the Union, for him to not play.
Also, the ITC is usually the easy part to take care of, at least compared to getting a visa, since the ITC only moves within the soccer world.
Monteiro has been in Philadelphia since the day the loan was announced. He has been able to do just about everything with the team except play in games.
“We want the fans to see him, we want everyone to see him, he wants to be on the field,” Union manager Jim Curtin said Wednesday at his weekly press conference. “It’s as frustrating for the player as anyone. … I think he adds a new, special dynamic to our midfield.”
Obviously, it wasn’t clear as of Wednesday whether Monteiro would start if he was cleared. As a matter of talent, though, Curtin said Monteiro is definitely able to be a starter.
“His talent is clear,” Curtin said. “You have to be smart about how you bring guys along … but in terms of the physicality, the technical ability, he certainly has the quality to jump into the lineup and contribute right away.”