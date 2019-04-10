The U.S. men’s soccer team will not lack for enticing story lines at this summer’s Gold Cup.
The Americans will play Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, and Panama in the group stage of the tournament, Concacaf announced Wednesday night.
The Trinidad & Tobago game on June 22 in Cleveland will be the teams’ first meeting since the Soca Warriors’ historic upset of the Americans in 2017, which kept them out of last year’s World Cup.
Panama also is a familiar opponent, beating the U.S. once and playing to 1-1 draws twice in the last two Gold Cups. Panama won the third-place game of the 2015 tournament, played at Talen Energy Stadium, on penalty kicks. In World Cup qualifying in 2017, the teams tied in Panama City, and the U.S. won, 4-0, in Orlando.
This matchup will be the group stage finale, at Kansas City on June 25.
Guyana, with Union midfielder Warren Creavalle, is the Americans’ first opponent, on June 18, at the new Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., home of MLS’ Minnesota United.
The Union’s Andre Blake and Cory Burke and their Jamaica team will seek to reach a third consecutive Gold Cup final. In a first for Concacaf, the Reggae Boyz will get a home game on June 17 against Central American powerhouse Honduras.
That group also includes El Salvador and Curaçao, which means Honduras and El Salvador will renew Central America’s fiercest soccer rivalry. Though the teams have played each other many times (and even fought a war that soccer sparked in 1969), it will be only their second meeting in the Gold Cup. Fittingly, the game will be played on a marquee stage: Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, on June 25.
The top two teams from the U.S. and Jamaican groups will head to Philadelphia for a June 30 quarterfinal doubleheader at Lincoln Financial Field. Houston will host the other quarterfinal twin bill, on June 29, with teams from Group A (Mexico, Canada, Cuba, and Martinique) and Group B (Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Gold Cup newcomer Bermuda).
Nashville and suburban Phoenix will host the semifinals, with Chicago hosting the championship game.
Here is the full schedule of games. Kickoff times are still to be determined. Fox (in English) and Univision (in Spanish) will broadcast games. Channel assignments will be made closer to the tournament.
Saturday, June 15: Canada vs. Martinique and Mexico vs. Cuba, at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
Wednesday, June 19: Cuba vs. Martinique and Mexico vs. Canada, at Denver.
Sunday, June 23: Canada vs. Cuba and Martinique vs. Mexico, at Charlotte, N.C.
Sunday, June 16: Haiti vs. Bermuda and Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, at San José, Costa Rica
Thursday, June 20: Nicaragua vs. Haiti and Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, at Frisco, Texas
Monday, June 24: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua and Haiti vs. Costa Rica, at Harrison, N.J.
Monday, June 17: Curaçao vs. El Salvador and Jamaica vs. Honduras, at Kingston, Jamaica
Friday, June 21: El Salvador vs. Jamaica and Honduras vs. Curaçao, at Houston, Texas
Tuesday, June 25: Jamaica vs. Curaçao and Honduras vs. El Salvador, at Los Angeles
Tuesday, June 18: Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago and United States vs. Guyana, at St. Paul, Minn.
Saturday, June 22: Guyana vs. Panama and United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago, at Cleveland
Wednesday, June 26: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Guyana and Panama vs. United States, at Kansas City, Kan.
Saturday, June 29: 1A. vs. 2B. and 1B. vs. 2A., at Houston, Texas
Sunday, June 30: 1C. vs. 2D. and 1D. vs. 2C., at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Tuesday July 2: Winners of first quarterfinal doubleheader, at Glendale, Ariz.
Wednesday, July 3: Winners of second quarterfinal doubleheader, at Nashville, Tenn.
Sunday, July 7: at Soldier Field, Chicago