“I’m a fighter. I’ll fight to the end,” she said. “I feel the fittest I’ve ever felt. I’ve re-invented my game these last three or four years: instead of the athletic, powerful Carli, just [put my] head down and go to goal. I’m a way better soccer player. I feel that my mind is the mind of a 36-year-old at the moment, but my body feels like [that] of a 26-year-old. There’s no doubt in my mind that it doesn’t matter where you start, it matters where you finish."