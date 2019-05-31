Here’s a look back at how Carli Lloyd has fared in the Women’s World Cup and the Olympics, the two biggest tournaments in global women’s soccer.

2007 World Cup

Made her first World Cup team and started in three of her five appearances in the tournament.

2008 Olympics

Arrived on the big stage by scoring the winning goal in the gold medal game against Brazil. Also scored the winner in a group stage game against Japan.

A portion of the Inquirer front page from the morning after the 2008 Olympics gold medal game.
2011 World Cup

Scored her first ever World Cup goal, in a group stage win over Colombia. Played every minute of the run to the final except the last 35 of the semifinal win over France. Scored during the penalty shootout win over Brazil in the quarterfinals; missed from the spot in the loss to Japan in the final.

2012 Olympics

After being benched by then-coach Pia Sundhage before the tournament, she came back when Shannon Boxx was injured in the opener against France, then from prominence to stardom. Scored the winning goal vs. France as the U.S. came back from 2-0 down to prevail 4-2; then scored in the next game against Colombia; then scored both goals in the gold medal game as the U.S. beat Japan, 2-1.

A portion of the Inquirer front page from the morning after the 2012 Olympics gold medal game.
2015 World Cup

Earned a place among the national team’s all-time legends with the first ever hat trick in a women’s World Cup final, ending the U.S.’ 16-year title drought. Also scored in the semifinals (and had an assist), the quarterfinals (in her 200th cap), and the round of 16. Won the tournament’s Golden Boot award as the scorer, the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s most outstanding player, and ultimately FIFA’s World Player of the Year award.

A portion of the Inquirer front page from the morning after the 2015 Women's World Cup final.
2016 Olympics

Captained the team and scored in the first two group stage games, and from the spot in the shootout loss to Sweden. She could have had one more with six minutes left in extra time against Sweden – and it would likely have been a game-winner – but she was wrongly flagged offside. To her surprise, she won FIFA’s Player of the Year award for the second straight time.

How Carli Lloyd ranks among the USWNT’s all-time greats

Carli Lloyd’s place in U.S. women’s national team history has been earned not just with goals, but with longevity. Here’s how her career so far stacks up against other American legends.

World Cups

Most games played

Player
Games
Tournaments
Kristine Lilly
30
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007
Abby Wambach
25
2003, 2007, 2011, 2015
Julie Foudy
24
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
Joy Fawcett
23
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
Mia Hamm
23
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
Christie Pearce Rampone
19
1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015
Briana Scurry
19
1995, 1999, 2003, 2007
Carli Lloyd
18
2007, 2011, 2015
Tiffeny Milbrett
18
1995, 1999, 2003
Carla Overbeck
18
1991, 1995, 1999

Most goals scored

Player
Goals
Tournaments
Abby Wambach
14
2003, 2007, 2011, 2015
Michelle Akers
12
1991, 1995, 1999
Mia Hamm
8
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003
Kristine Lilly
8
1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007
Carli Lloyd
7
2007, 2011, 2015
Tiffeny Milbrett
7
1995, 1999, 2003
Carin Jennings-Gabarra
6
1991, 1995
Tisha Venturini Hoch
5
1995, 1999

Olympics

Most games played

Player
Appearances
Tournaments
Christie Rampone
22
2000, 2004,2008, 2012
Joy Fawcett
16
1996, 2000, 2004
Julie Foudy
16
1996, 2000, 2004
Kristine Lilly
16
1996, 2000, 2004
Carli Lloyd
16
2008, 2012, 2016
Kate Markgraf (née Sobrero)
16
2000, 2004, 2008
Hope Solo
16
2008, 2012, 2016
Mia Hamm
15
1996, 2000, 2004

Most goals scored

Player
Goals
Tournaments
Abby Wambach
9
2004, 2012
Carli Lloyd
8
2008, 2012, 2016
Alex Morgan
6
2012, 2016
Mia Hamm
5
1996, 2000, 2004
Tiffeny Milbrett
5
1996, 2000
Kristine Lilly
4
1996, 2000, 2004
Shannon MacMillan
4
1996, 2000
Angela Hucles
4
2004, 2008

Sources for the statistics in this article include U.S. Soccer, FBRef.com and the NWSL Almanac.