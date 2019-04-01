“I think initially my reaction was, I’m exhausted of talking about this. It’s 2019, why are we talking about [it] — there should be equality,” she said. "It’s such a foregone conclusion that yes, men and women doing the same job should be paid the same amount. Full stop, bottom line. Then I go to, I’m grateful that they are courageous enough, even in this time, when they have so much on the line, that they are willing to continue the conversation. … It’s critical for these women to still fight, because they are the role models for the next generation who are going to come along and say, ‘I’m not putting up with that anymore. I’m done. It’s over. Move on.’ "