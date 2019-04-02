View this post on Instagram

One mistake has never defined me in the past and I will not allow it to define the present. This is not my first mistake and it won’t be my last. I will embrace my mistakes as for me they only make me stronger. Hopefully they can come few and far apart as people hold me to such high standards they forget sometimes that I am human. I am sorry, not sure about anyone else but I am still a student of the game and I will continue to learn. #foreverhumble