MIAMI — It was an obvious question, considering that Zhaire Smith was making his first career NBA start Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.
Before the game, 76ers coach Brett Brown was asked whether Smith had earned playoff minutes. The Sixers will open the postseason this weekend with home-court advantage over the Brooklyn Nets or Orlando Magic in the best-of-seven, first-round series.
“I think he has surprised me doing some good things that he has done,” Brown said. “He seems to be doing fine out there playing. He hasn’t done anything to hurt himself. You’re excited to see what he might be able to do.
“To start him tonight, it’s a good opportunity to see him.”
Smith started in place of JJ Redick, who, along with Joel Embiid and Mike Scott, had the night off.
Entering the game, Smith was averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.3 minutes, while shooting 37.5 percent on three-pointers (3 of 8) in four games.
Brown said last month that Smith would not receive postseason playing time. But the coach has to figure out his postseason rotation, with James Ennis missing at least the first two games with a bruised right quadriceps.
Veteran swingman Jonathon Simmons seemed to be line for those minutes, but Smith has passed him on the depth chart.
Not bad for someone who didn’t play his first NBA game until March 25.
Smith was expected to start playing in December after being sidelined with an acute Jones fracture in his left foot. However, he remained out because of an allergic reaction to something he ate in September.
The Phoenix Suns selected him with the 16th overall pick in the June draft. He was immediately traded to the Sixers with the Miami Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick for Mikal Bridges. The Sixers drafted Bridges, out of Villanova, with the No. 10 pick. They liked Smith all along, just not at the 10th spot.