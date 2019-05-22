“He’s going to compete in a preseason game just like he would in Game 7 of the Finals — it doesn’t matter to him,” Beard said. “He’s going to guard. It’s competitive. It’s personal. It’s in his DNA. With his size and toughness, I think he can be an elite NBA defender. I don’t like putting the pressure of the world on our guys, but I have no problem telling people what I think of Zhaire. I think he’ll be an all-defensive player in the NBA one day. I believe that. And offensively, I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be.”