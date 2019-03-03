“It’s almost mythical, given that there’s no tape of the game, and that it happened in Hershey,” said Kerr, who won five NBA titles as a player and three more as coach of the Warriors. “We’ve got the photo of Wilt at our facility of him holding up the iconic ’100′ sign. The fact that you don’t see any footage, but a handful of photos and a box score, it’s almost got a mystical quality to it.”