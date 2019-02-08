“Stan Van Gundy came to me and said, ‘I need you to shoot more threes instead of slashing, and I need you to shoot like six to seven a game,’” Harris recalled at Thursday’s press conference to introduce three of the newest Sixers. “He said, 'You have to be willing go 6-for-7, 4-for-7, but you also have to be willing to go 0-7 and not second-guess any shot.’"